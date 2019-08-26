Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Reaches $1.41 Yearly Low; Shorts at Immunic (IMUX) Raised By 8.15%

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) had an increase of 8.15% in short interest. IMUX’s SI was 140,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.15% from 130,100 shares previously. With 219,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s short sellers to cover IMUX’s short positions. The SI to Immunic Inc’s float is 0.34%. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 2,326 shares traded. Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has declined 95.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.65% the S&P500.

The stock of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.30 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.41 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $29.47 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $1.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.36M less. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 63,883 shares traded. Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has declined 52.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIB News: 03/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Four-Month Comparable Revenue Falls 9%; Sees 2018 in Line; 17/04/2018 – BANCA INTERMOBILIARE BIM.Ml SAYS ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE BY ATTESTOR/TRINITY FINALIZED; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY NET LOSS HK$608.3M VS LOSS HK$441.5M YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 21/05/2018 – REG-TRINITY FINANCING PLC Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds best way to profit is to Reach for the Star; 11/04/2018 – U.K. CMA to Investigate Trinity Mirror’s Purchase of Rival Newspapers; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, makes, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care divisions of the diagnostic market. The company has market cap of $29.47 million. The firm offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, makes, and distributes products in the enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and cytotoxicity assay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia.

