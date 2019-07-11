Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) is a company in the Diagnostic Substances industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Trinity Biotech plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.08% of all Diagnostic Substances’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Trinity Biotech plc has 11.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.84% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Trinity Biotech plc and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech plc 0.00% -36.10% -12.20% Industry Average 26.43% 200.96% 10.18%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Trinity Biotech plc and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech plc N/A 3 17.69 Industry Average 69.19M 261.83M 35.40

Trinity Biotech plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Trinity Biotech plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.67 2.88

The potential upside of the rivals is 76.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Biotech plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Biotech plc -16.67% -16.97% -11.88% -29.01% -50.85% 0.44% Industry Average 4.85% 12.27% 41.13% 54.00% 29.68% 68.36%

For the past year Trinity Biotech plc was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trinity Biotech plc are 4.9 and 3.2. Competitively, Trinity Biotech plc’s peers have 5.52 and 4.67 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trinity Biotech plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trinity Biotech plc.

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Biotech plc has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trinity Biotech plc’s peers are 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Dividends

Trinity Biotech plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trinity Biotech plc’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Trinity Biotech plc.