Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diagnostic Substances companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Trinity Biotech plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.89% of all Diagnostic Substances’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Trinity Biotech plc has 11.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Trinity Biotech plc and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech plc 1,099,495,848.16% -67.00% -22.60% Industry Average 22.63% 14.10% 13.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Trinity Biotech plc and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech plc 14.83M 1 0.00 Industry Average 67.14M 296.63M 40.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Trinity Biotech plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.72

As a group, Diagnostic Substances companies have a potential upside of 191.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Biotech plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Biotech plc 2.33% 30.18% -18.82% -21.15% -52.69% -3.93% Industry Average 2.45% 13.15% 18.14% 22.26% 24.65% 43.37%

For the past year Trinity Biotech plc has -3.93% weaker performance while Trinity Biotech plc’s rivals have 43.37% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Trinity Biotech plc has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Trinity Biotech plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.28 Quick Ratio. Trinity Biotech plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trinity Biotech plc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that Trinity Biotech plc is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Trinity Biotech plc’s rivals have beta of 1.28 which is 27.91% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Trinity Biotech plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trinity Biotech plc’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Trinity Biotech plc.