Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diagnostic Substances companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
56.3% of Trinity Biotech plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.89% of all Diagnostic Substances’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Trinity Biotech plc has 11.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Trinity Biotech plc and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Biotech plc
|1,099,495,848.16%
|-67.00%
|-22.60%
|Industry Average
|22.63%
|14.10%
|13.43%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Trinity Biotech plc and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Biotech plc
|14.83M
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|67.14M
|296.63M
|40.79
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Trinity Biotech plc and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trinity Biotech plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.72
As a group, Diagnostic Substances companies have a potential upside of 191.30%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Biotech plc and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Biotech plc
|2.33%
|30.18%
|-18.82%
|-21.15%
|-52.69%
|-3.93%
|Industry Average
|2.45%
|13.15%
|18.14%
|22.26%
|24.65%
|43.37%
For the past year Trinity Biotech plc has -3.93% weaker performance while Trinity Biotech plc’s rivals have 43.37% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Trinity Biotech plc has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Trinity Biotech plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.28 Quick Ratio. Trinity Biotech plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trinity Biotech plc.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.44 shows that Trinity Biotech plc is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Trinity Biotech plc’s rivals have beta of 1.28 which is 27.91% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Trinity Biotech plc does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Trinity Biotech plc’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Trinity Biotech plc.
