Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) Stake Has Boosted by Stonehill Capital Management Llc; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Ithaka Group Has Cut Its Holding

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 89,916 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.49 million, down from 93,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.36 million shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 653,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.82% . The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 65,340 shares traded. Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has declined 52.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIB News: 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 10/04/2018 – UNLTD AND MADE WITH UNITY PARTNER FOR VIRTUAL REALITY INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE, TRINITY; 11/04/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR PLC TNI.L CMA DEADLINE FOR INITIAL DECISION IS 7 JUNE 2018; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express Faces U.K. Intervention; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY SAYS 30M UNITS IN IPO PRICED AT $10 EACH; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Trinity Rail Leasing VII LLC Series 2009-1 Rating; 17/04/2018 – BANCA INTERMOBILIARE BIM.Ml SAYS ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE BY ATTESTOR/TRINITY FINALIZED; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Management accumulated 25,159 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 64,683 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt owns 32,124 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 48,627 shares stake. Moors Cabot Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiedemann Advsr owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,596 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 26,678 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc accumulated 5,281 shares. Central Asset Invests And Management Holdg (Hk) Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 4,710 shares. Argent Co invested in 8,075 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Kcm Advsr Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,583 shares. Hightower holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 83,986 shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Auxier Asset reported 957 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsr Group Lc stated it has 17,088 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 793 shares to 38,770 shares, valued at $20.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.