Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) Position Maintained by Stonehill Capital Management Llc; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Stake by $532,900

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 167,702 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30 million, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 675,601 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 653,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.82% . The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 69,705 shares traded. Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has declined 52.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIB News: 20/05/2018 – A Trinity of Opinions on the Met’s `Heavenly Bodies’; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds best way to profit is to Reach for the Star; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER CORP TMCXU.O SAYS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 30.0 MLN UNITS PRICED AT $10.00/UNIT; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER REPORTS PRICING OF $300M IPO; 28/04/2018 – First Coast News: Source: Trinity Christian grad Jeff Holland to sign with Denver Broncos

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Kempner Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 412,500 shares. Paloma holds 3,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. H Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd reported 8.00 million shares or 70.63% of all its holdings. 308,756 were accumulated by Shellback Ltd Partnership. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 1.84 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oberndorf William E stated it has 74,252 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser holds 0.03% or 913 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,174 shares. 7,669 are held by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 15,445 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,134 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation holds 0.09% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 3,177 shares.

