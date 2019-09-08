Trinet Group (TNET) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Lowered Holding by $454,300; Anthem Com (ANTM) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Upped Position by $359,788 as Market Value Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (ANTM) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 1,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 16,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 15,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 285,564 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 7,030 shares to 42,742 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 154,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,814 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Tr S&P 500 (SPY).

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.55M for 23.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

