Trinet Group (TNET) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose; Syntal Capital Partners Has Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.52. About 221,805 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 8.30M shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

More notable recent TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TriNet Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TriNet Launches Updated HR Solutions Mobile App – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TriNet Announces New Brand with Tagline: ‘Incredible Starts Here’ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TriNet to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference – PRNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for AbbVie, TriNet Group, ACI Worldwide, and IMV INC â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26M for 24.83 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 16,075 shares to 33,515 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

