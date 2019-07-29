Trinet Group (TNET) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Cut Stake by $454,300 as Stock Price Rose; Teton Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Entravision Comm Cl A (EVC) as Shares Declined

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (EVC) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 401,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 416,470 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 817,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 244,817 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 30.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.38% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Ra; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.14; 04/04/2018 – Headway, an Entravision Company, Partners with Pixalate; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 847,578 shares traded or 182.25% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,129 shares to 46,119 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.30M for 26.62 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. EVC’s profit will be $5.13 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 20,435 shares to 187,335 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:SASR) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $355,750 activity.