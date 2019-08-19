Trinet Group (TNET) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Cut Holding by $454,300; First Financial Has Cut Its First Financial (THFF) Holding by $532,980 as Stock Price Rose

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 50,079 shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.52. About 225,092 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET)

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Financial Corp (Indiana) (THFF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Financial Corporation reports 1st Quarter results – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp Announce Completion of Merger Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 27,063 shares to 58,149 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.