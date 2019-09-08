Trinet Group (TNET) Market Value Rose While Horizon Investment Services Lowered Holding by $454,300; As Cerner (CERN) Share Price Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Boosted by $363,090 Its Holding

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 315,373 shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.62M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,129 shares to 46,119 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.55M for 23.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 6,472 shares to 242,466 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) by 7,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,080 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB).

