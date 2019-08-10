Trinet Group (TNET) Market Value Rose While First Quadrant LP Has Cut Its Holding by $1.10 Million; Lyons Wealth Management Increases Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 74.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 18,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,463 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, down from 25,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 421,573 shares traded or 37.96% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS) by 32,870 shares to 81,705 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A (NYSE:DLB) by 17,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26 million for 26.37 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was made by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.