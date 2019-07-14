Trinet Group (TNET) Market Valuation Rose While Horizon Investment Services Lowered Its Position; Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 191,350 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 246 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 8,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 355 were reported by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru. Amarillo Bancorp has invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet North America Advsr Sa invested in 1.07% or 4,002 shares. Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru reported 136,000 shares. Cap Fund Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,040 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 161,985 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,665 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Management L P. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodwin Daniel L owns 305 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based Dubuque State Bank And Trust has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Proffitt & Goodson owns 997 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C Ww Wide Grp Hldg A S accumulated 303,511 shares. Avenir owns 13,695 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon’s ‘War Cloud’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon Turns 25; China Pivots Toward Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “British Regulatory Body Halts Amazon’s Investment In Food Delivery Company Deliveroo – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TriNet Announces New Brand with Tagline: ‘Incredible Starts Here’ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trinet Group Inc (TNET) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TriNet to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 25 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) CEO Burton Goldfield on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 593 shares to 1,059 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.