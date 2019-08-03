Trinet Group (TNET) Holder Horizon Investment Services Trimmed Its Stake; Johnson Financial Group Increased Holding in American Elec Pwr (AEP) by $418,735 as Valuation Rose

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 18,812 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 13,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.88M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 289,794 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26M for 25.93 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 27,063 shares to 58,149 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc owns 2,152 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Rech Investors stated it has 0.6% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Nordea Inv Management stated it has 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Jump Trading Lc reported 23,167 shares. Geode Management Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Td Asset has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Carlson Capital Lp stated it has 361,205 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3.32M shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 5,599 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 408,935 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Inv Management accumulated 2,726 shares. Stanley holds 0.54% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 26,371 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,539 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc has 62 shares. Uss Investment Mngmt Limited holds 372,383 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,503 shares to 13,616 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,558 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).