Trinet Group (TNET) Holder Horizon Investment Services Trimmed Its Position by $454,300 as Stock Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 315,373 shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak has 2.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,605 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,066 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,573 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Contravisory Investment reported 369 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Shelton Mngmt owns 1,214 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Scotia Cap holds 0.12% or 53,925 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 11.44M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Westwood Management Corp Il stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 82,930 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.17% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Provise Management Gru Llc owns 2,196 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.55 million for 23.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

