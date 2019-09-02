Trinet Group (TNET) Holder Horizon Investment Services Lowered Its Holding by $454,300; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Declined, Schaller Investment Group Has Upped Position

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 214,785 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.98 million shares traded or 85.77% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 3,668 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 40,370 shares. Psagot Investment House invested in 0% or 1,020 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co reported 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 12,600 shares. Arga Inv Limited Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 11,325 shares. Bridges Invest Management, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,353 shares. Weiss Multi holds 22,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 125,298 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd reported 3.41 million shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 317,557 shares. Moreover, Tru Department Mb Fin National Bank & Trust N A has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Intact Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Menta Capital Ltd owns 2,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.33% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 16,075 shares to 33,515 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.56 million for 24.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

