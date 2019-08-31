Trinet Group (TNET) Holder Horizon Investment Services Cut Its Position by $454,300; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lifted Citi Trends (CTRN) Stake by $1.52 Million; Share Price Declined

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 206,573 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 64,513 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,506 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors has 0.01% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Martingale Asset Lp invested 0.02% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 44,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 18,401 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 58,534 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 11,348 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability reported 205,180 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 29,900 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 11,050 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 47,659 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 643,856 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Axa has 12,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 16,075 shares to 33,515 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26M for 24.32 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.