Trinet Group (TNET) Holder Horizon Investment Services Cut Holding by $454,300; Crown Castle (CCI) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.09. About 53,440 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle (CCI) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 7,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,588 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 772,918 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. Another trade for 18,350 shares valued at $2.26 million was made by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 10,859 shares to 109,494 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Spdr by 14,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,695 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 1,198 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Western Cap Mngmt holds 4.67% or 2,564 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 4,069 shares. Amer Natl Ins Tx holds 65,105 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp stated it has 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Argent Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.89% or 404,344 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 10,737 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 26,338 were reported by Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 546,043 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.16% or 80,846 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Btr Cap Mngmt Inc holds 103,204 shares.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TNET’s profit will be $39.30 million for 30.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.63% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,129 shares to 46,119 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.