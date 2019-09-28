Trinet Group (TNET) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Stake by $3.65 Million as Shares Rose; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Share Price Rose, Autonomy Capital LP Cut Its Stake

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 77.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 54,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 15,622 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 70,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 274,610 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500.

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.79 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.56 million for 22.71 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 49,059 shares to 89,199 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $163.65 million for 3.20 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

