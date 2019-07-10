TriNet Group Inc. (TNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 58 1.38 N/A 2.79 22.04 S&P Global Inc. 206 9.20 N/A 7.45 28.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TriNet Group Inc. and S&P Global Inc. S&P Global Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TriNet Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. TriNet Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&P Global Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of TriNet Group Inc. and S&P Global Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 55.8% 9% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. S&P Global Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TriNet Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor S&P Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TriNet Group Inc. and S&P Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 S&P Global Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

TriNet Group Inc. has a -14.93% downside potential and a consensus price target of $60. Competitively the average price target of S&P Global Inc. is $238, which is potential 1.24% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that S&P Global Inc. seems more appealing than TriNet Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TriNet Group Inc. and S&P Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 86.6% respectively. About 1.8% of TriNet Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. -1.92% -1.38% 26.11% 32.22% 16.64% 46.34% S&P Global Inc. -1.4% -2.19% 7.37% 13.66% 6.35% 24.59%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors TriNet Group Inc.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.