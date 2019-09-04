TriNet Group Inc. (TNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.24 N/A 2.79 26.41 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.20 9.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TriNet Group Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. ARC Document Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than TriNet Group Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TriNet Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TriNet Group Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a 1.87 beta which is 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TriNet Group Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. shares and 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares. 1.7% are TriNet Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc. had bullish trend while ARC Document Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats ARC Document Solutions Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.