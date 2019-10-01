TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Contrasting side by side

Both TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 66 0.91 40.27M 2.79 26.41 Cass Information Systems Inc. 53 0.00 12.04M 2.04 24.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TriNet Group Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc. Cass Information Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TriNet Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TriNet Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cass Information Systems Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 61,312,423.87% 48.2% 8.2% Cass Information Systems Inc. 22,777,147.18% 13.2% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

TriNet Group Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.88. Cass Information Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TriNet Group Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 55.4%. TriNet Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc. has 75.3% stronger performance while Cass Information Systems Inc. has -3.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 14 of the 13 factors TriNet Group Inc. beats Cass Information Systems Inc.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.