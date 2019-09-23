TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Contrasting side by side

Both TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.23 N/A 2.79 26.41 Cardtronics plc 31 1.06 N/A 0.22 128.87

In table 1 we can see TriNet Group Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cardtronics plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TriNet Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. TriNet Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cardtronics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TriNet Group Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.88 beta indicates that TriNet Group Inc. is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cardtronics plc’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

TriNet Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Cardtronics plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. TriNet Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardtronics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cardtronics plc are owned by institutional investors. TriNet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Cardtronics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Cardtronics plc.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.