TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Comparing side by side

Both TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 62 1.39 N/A 2.79 26.41 Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.44 N/A 1.54 7.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Avaya Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TriNet Group Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TriNet Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TriNet Group Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TriNet Group Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Avaya Holdings Corp. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Avaya Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TriNet Group Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

TriNet Group Inc. has a -17.57% downside potential and a consensus price target of $60. Meanwhile, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 97.31%. Based on the results given earlier, Avaya Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than TriNet Group Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TriNet Group Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 0% respectively. 1.7% are TriNet Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc. had bullish trend while Avaya Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats Avaya Holdings Corp. on 10 of the 12 factors.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.