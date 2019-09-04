Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

We are contrasting Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.20
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trine Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares and 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Trine Acquisition Corp.
