Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

We are contrasting Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.20 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trine Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares and 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Trine Acquisition Corp.