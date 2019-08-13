Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)

We will be comparing the differences between Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trine Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Trine Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Trine Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.7% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.57%
|1.84%
|3.85%
|0%
|0%
|4.89%
For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Trine Acquisition Corp.
