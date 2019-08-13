Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)

We will be comparing the differences between Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trine Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trine Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trine Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.7% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89%

For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Trine Acquisition Corp.