Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Trine Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trine Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.52%
For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Summary
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
