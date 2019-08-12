Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Trine Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares and 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. Comparatively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 22.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
Trine Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
