Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trine Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares and 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. Comparatively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 22.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Trine Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.