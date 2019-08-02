Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) Reaches $9.88 High on Aug, 2; Prudential Bancorp Of Pennsylvania Has 0.92 Sentiment

The stock of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) reached all time high today, Aug, 2 and still has $10.47 target or 6.00% above today’s $9.88 share price. This indicates more upside for the $370.69M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.47 PT is reached, the company will be worth $22.24 million more. It closed at $9.88 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prudential Bancorp Inc Of Pennsylvania (PBIP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 12 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 13 cut down and sold their stakes in Prudential Bancorp Inc Of Pennsylvania. The funds in our database now possess: 3.54 million shares, down from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Prudential Bancorp Inc Of Pennsylvania in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trine Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $261 Million Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Trine Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $261 Million Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Trine Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing May 3, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trine Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option In Connection With Its Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/Unit – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Trine Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company has market cap of $370.69 million.

More notable recent Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Prudential Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PBIP) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend Plus Special Nonrecurring Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 11.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. for 788,298 shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 475,250 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raffles Associates Lp has 0.63% invested in the company for 33,040 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.28% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 95,000 shares.