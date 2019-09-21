Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trine Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Trine Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.04%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Frontier Corporation.
Summary
New Frontier Corporation beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
