Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trine Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trine Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Frontier Corporation.

Summary

New Frontier Corporation beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.