Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Comparing side by side

Since Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Trine Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trine Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trine Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.