Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Comparing side by side

Since Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trine Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trine Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trine Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.