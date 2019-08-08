Trimble (TRMB) Stock Value Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Has Trimmed Position; Stephens Has Increased Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position by $431,595

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.40 million, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 1.17M shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 3,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 62,125 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42M, up from 58,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.78. About 4.57 million shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested in 30 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 64,500 shares. Moreover, Signature Est & Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Old Republic Intll accumulated 112,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 33,648 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh reported 3,075 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 2,609 shares. Arrow Fin holds 0.1% or 3,280 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Ltd Com reported 19,990 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Mathes, a New York-based fund reported 24,820 shares. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank holds 0.47% or 3,949 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company owns 2,667 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Heritage Management owns 197,064 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Intersect Limited Co stated it has 1,855 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 27,937 shares to 57,763 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ark Etf Tr by 77,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,008 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 249,860 shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 19,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corp holds 800 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 184,961 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 300 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Kennedy stated it has 0.08% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.01% or 6,138 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.06M shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Guggenheim accumulated 0.01% or 35,593 shares. Brown Advisory owns 161,139 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 0.01% or 109,593 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thomas Story Son Lc reported 27,985 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,893 activity. 381,675 shares valued at $14.40M were sold by BERGLUND STEVEN W on Friday, February 8. 13,573 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares with value of $526,893 were sold by FOSBURGH BRYN.