Trimble (TRMB) Stake Maintained by Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Has Upped Position

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 765.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 828,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 936,407 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.83 million, up from 108,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 114,190 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to buy privately-held Viewpoint in $1.2 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 113,027 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, up from 108,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $126.82. About 361,414 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 11,304 shares to 481,295 shares, valued at $32.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 117,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,694 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,110 shares to 39,578 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,123 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

