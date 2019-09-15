Trimble (TRMB) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Upped Position; Baidu (BIDU) Stake Has Upped by Punch Card Management Lp

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 316,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12 million, up from 266,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (TRMB) by 203.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 6.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 9.97M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449.85M, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Trimble Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 1.01 million shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trimble Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMB); 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 10/04/2018 – Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

