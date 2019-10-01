Trimble (TRMB) Shareholder Castleark Management Boosted Holding; Mylan N V (MYL) Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Increased Position by $17.22 Million as Valuation Declined

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 2.44 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 30,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 87,470 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 57,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 283,985 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Rev $742.2M; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mylan: The EpiPen Shortage Could Sting – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Mylan’s Struggles Continue in the First Quarter – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mylan Expands Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Faslodex® Injection, a Treatment for Advanced Breast Cancer – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva, Mylan & Co. Vs. Civica RX: When Hospitals Bite Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Company Research: Mylan N.V. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 567 shares. Commerce Comml Bank owns 6,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 142,228 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 71,887 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.09% or 354,438 shares. 92,484 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Nikko Asset Americas Inc holds 0.51% or 574,497 shares. Asset Management One Ltd has 193,231 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 5,474 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 89,946 shares. Moreover, Spark Invest Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Grp Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Moreover, Parnassus Invs Ca has 1.7% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 9.97 million shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 225 shares.