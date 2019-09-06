Trimble (TRMB) Position Has Upped by Principal Financial Group Inc; Pl Capital Advisors Stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Has Increased as Share Price Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 8,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.68 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 324,397 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Rev $742.2M; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to Buy Viewpoint From Bain Capital for $1.2; 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 17,466 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 9,155 shares to 383,328 shares, valued at $49.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 10,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,882 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

