Trimble (TRMB) Holding Held by Great Lakes Advisors Llc; As United States Steel (X) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 112,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 598,961 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.20M, up from 486,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 788,642 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to Buy Viewpoint From Bain Capital for $1.2; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects Viewpoint to Contribute About $200M of Non-GAAP Rev in 2019; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – Trimble’s Cloud-Based Seismic Monitoring Transforms Earthquake Event Reporting for Buildings

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 84,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 869,223 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, down from 953,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 6.85 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sets Cash Tender Offer for 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 202; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs; 05/03/2018 – United States Steel: Glenda G. McNeal Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 73,094 shares to 45,262 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Group America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,981 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc reported 1.79 million shares stake. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Moreover, Rech Investors has 0.18% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 13.94M shares. Moreover, Central Savings Bank & Tru has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 200 shares. Bp Public Lc holds 0.05% or 30,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 15,245 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 1,900 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0% or 233 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 454,091 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association owns 39,494 shares. Com Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 4,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co accumulated 5,999 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% or 45,218 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $18.16 million activity. BERGLUND STEVEN W also sold $14.40M worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares. FOSBURGH BRYN sold $526,893 worth of stock.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $70.69 million for 9.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.