Trimble (TRMB) Holder Global Thematic Partners Cut Position by $8.52 Million as Shares Rose; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Stake in John Bean Technologies (JBT) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 189,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 719,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.45 million, down from 908,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 837,960 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Rev $742.2M; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trimble Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMB); 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 64.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 2,160 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 6,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $112.21. About 231,347 shares traded or 33.07% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2.86M shares. 19,653 are held by Bessemer Grp Inc. Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested in 11,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 81,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 21,136 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brown Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 7,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd reported 277,343 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 1,028 shares. Amp Cap Ltd owns 69,372 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 2.19M shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 36,168 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 144,712 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited reported 0.58% stake. Synovus Corp owns 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 1,139 shares.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.23M for 24.41 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 513,531 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $35.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 190,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 57,870 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). State Street Corp owns 980,940 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co reported 2,765 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 10,768 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 69,720 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 21,466 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Gabelli Funds Llc holds 11,000 shares. 919 were reported by Ls Invest Advisors Llc. Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.05% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 2,582 shares. Df Dent & reported 72,288 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Lc stated it has 0.28% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Assetmark has 284 shares for 0% of their portfolio.