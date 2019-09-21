Trimble (TRMB) Holder Gateway Investment Advisers Lowered Its Holding by $2.52 Million as Share Price Rose; Ugi New (UGI) Holding Has Increased by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.60 million shares traded or 37.87% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 56,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 287,894 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99M, down from 343,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 1.21 million shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 19,307 shares to 31,152 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,250 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UGI Corporation Elects Two Directors; Announces Board Succession Plan – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corp. (UGI) Reports Election of William J. Marrazzo and K. Richard Turner to Board; Announces Board Succession Plan – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 66,289 shares to 317,603 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trimble Conference Opener Highlights New Leadership, Data-Driven Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Trimble Debuts Continued Enhancements to its TMW.Suite, TruckMate and Innovative IES Transportation Management System Solutions – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Trimble 4D Control Software Provides Greater Geotechnical Sensor Support – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Trimble to Host its 2020 in.sight user conference + expo in Orlando – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.23 million for 23.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.