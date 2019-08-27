Trimble (TRMB) Holder Bailard Trimmed Its Holding by $871,800; Bp Plc Adr (BP) Market Value Declined While Old Republic International Decreased Its Position

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 72.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 21,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The hedge fund held 8,205 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 649,418 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects Viewpoint to Contribute About $200M of Non-GAAP Rev in 2019; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.16 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 5.20 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – BP: OIL PLAYS IMPORTANT PART OF FUTURE IN MOST SCENARIOS; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BRAZIL PRE-SALT MORE PROMISING THAN GULF OF MEXICO; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ANNOUNCES THAT AT THAT MEETING DAME ALISON CARNWATH WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO ROBERT DUDLEY SAYS OIL INDUSTRY IS BETTER BALANCED AT $60/BARREL THAN $100/BARREL; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 18/04/2018 – PEMEX CEO TO MEET BP, PREMIER OIL IN UK LEG OF TRIP; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Capex Flat at $3.5B; 09/03/2018 – BP HAS NOT STARTED IMPORTING FUEL IN MEXICO : GRANADA; 29/03/2018 – BP PAUL ANDERSON WON’T BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 117,000 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $55.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 520,361 shares to 686,771 shares, valued at $20.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Llc holds 0.06% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability reported 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bailard has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Bp Public Ltd Company owns 30,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 496 shares. Bath Savings owns 0.3% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 34,870 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 273,799 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Fmr Llc holds 0.03% or 6.71M shares in its portfolio. 17,694 are owned by Veritable Ltd Partnership. 5,510 are owned by Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Com. Raymond James Finance Advisors stated it has 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Franklin Resources reported 3.31M shares.