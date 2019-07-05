Trimble Inc. (TRMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble Inc. 39 3.71 N/A 1.21 33.34 Fitbit Inc. 5 0.72 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trimble Inc. and Fitbit Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1% Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Trimble Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.12. From a competition point of view, Fitbit Inc. has a 1.62 beta which is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Trimble Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Fitbit Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Fitbit Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trimble Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trimble Inc. and Fitbit Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fitbit Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Trimble Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.93% and an $40 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Fitbit Inc. is $8, which is potential 83.49% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fitbit Inc. seems more appealing than Trimble Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trimble Inc. and Fitbit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 65% respectively. 0.4% are Trimble Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Fitbit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trimble Inc. -4.08% -1.12% 3.74% 9.94% 15.86% 22.97% Fitbit Inc. 0.99% -8.8% -21.24% -14.77% -2.12% 2.21%

For the past year Trimble Inc. has stronger performance than Fitbit Inc.

Summary

Trimble Inc. beats Fitbit Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.