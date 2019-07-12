Trimble Inc. (TRMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble Inc. 40 3.57 N/A 1.21 33.34 Coherent Inc. 130 1.86 N/A 7.37 17.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trimble Inc. and Coherent Inc. Coherent Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Trimble Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Trimble Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1% Coherent Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 10.9%

Volatility and Risk

Trimble Inc. has a beta of 2.12 and its 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Coherent Inc.’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trimble Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Coherent Inc. has 3.3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coherent Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trimble Inc. and Coherent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Coherent Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 3.88% for Trimble Inc. with average price target of $46. On the other hand, Coherent Inc.’s potential upside is 13.72% and its average price target is $150.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Coherent Inc. looks more robust than Trimble Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.3% of Trimble Inc. shares and 0% of Coherent Inc. shares. 0.4% are Trimble Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Coherent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trimble Inc. -4.08% -1.12% 3.74% 9.94% 15.86% 22.97% Coherent Inc. -3.26% -15% 0.63% 0.62% -24.46% 24.98%

For the past year Trimble Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Coherent Inc.

Summary

Coherent Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Trimble Inc.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.