Trimble Inc. (TRMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble Inc. 41 3.00 N/A 1.21 34.81 Badger Meter Inc. 55 3.76 N/A 1.24 43.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trimble Inc. and Badger Meter Inc. Badger Meter Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Trimble Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Trimble Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1% Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7%

Risk and Volatility

Trimble Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Badger Meter Inc.’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trimble Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc. has 3 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Badger Meter Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Trimble Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Trimble Inc.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 19.08%. Competitively the average target price of Badger Meter Inc. is $54.5, which is potential -0.22% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Trimble Inc. seems more appealing than Badger Meter Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of Trimble Inc. shares and 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Trimble Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41% Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7%

For the past year Trimble Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Badger Meter Inc.

Summary

Badger Meter Inc. beats Trimble Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.