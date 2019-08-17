Trimble Inc. (TRMB) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Comparing side by side

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble Inc. 41 2.90 N/A 1.21 34.81 Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 0.96 N/A -1.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1% Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3%

Risk & Volatility

Trimble Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mitcham Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.98 beta which makes it 98.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trimble Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Mitcham Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Mitcham Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Trimble Inc. is $46, with potential upside of 23.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of Trimble Inc. shares and 75.7% of Mitcham Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Trimble Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Mitcham Industries Inc. has 8.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41% Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5%

For the past year Trimble Inc. was less bullish than Mitcham Industries Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Trimble Inc. beats Mitcham Industries Inc.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.