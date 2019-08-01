Trimble Inc. (TRMB) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trimble Inc. has 98.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Trimble Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trimble Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.80% 5.10% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble Inc. N/A 41 34.81 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Trimble Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Trimble Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.18 1.82 2.67

$46 is the consensus price target of Trimble Inc., with a potential upside of 15.03%. The rivals have a potential upside of 41.73%. Given Trimble Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trimble Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trimble Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Trimble Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Trimble Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Trimble Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Trimble Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Trimble Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trimble Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Trimble Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trimble Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.