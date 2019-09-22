Trimble Inc. (TRMB) and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI) Comparing side by side

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble Inc. 41 3.00 N/A 1.21 34.81 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 31 2.27 N/A 0.88 37.64

Demonstrates Trimble Inc. and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Trimble Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Trimble Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1% Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trimble Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Trimble Inc. and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trimble Inc. has a 19.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $46. Competitively the consensus target price of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is $36, which is potential 22.03% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Trimble Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.5% of Trimble Inc. shares and 57.72% of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. shares. Trimble Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.34% of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41% Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. -3.06% -5.34% -4.74% 33.86% 20.68% 61.22%

For the past year Trimble Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Summary

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Trimble Inc.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brands. The Energy segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of displacement pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. It serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. This segment sells its products under the Thomas and other brands. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.