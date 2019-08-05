Trimas (TRS) Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Increased Holding by $6.30 Million; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Nexus Investment Management Has Increased by $404,625 Its Stake

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 209,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The institutional investor held 804,441 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32 million, up from 594,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 83,210 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS); 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,300 are owned by Whittier Trust Com. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 118 shares. Bessemer Gru accumulated 8,800 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 91,267 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Heartland Advisors Inc reported 0.16% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). California State Teachers Retirement has 70,192 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Grandeur Peak Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 202,124 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,634 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 376 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 40,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Plc holds 0% or 17,736 shares in its portfolio.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 40,482 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $214.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 30,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY).