Trimas (TRS) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Hendershot Investments Increases Holding in Bank Hawaii (BOH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 33,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The institutional investor held 202,124 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 235,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 77,208 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 36,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 123,794 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,564 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,797 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp invested in 59,572 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 253,720 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,906 shares. Ckw Financial Grp Inc reported 0.08% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 3,283 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Natl Bank reported 14,761 shares stake. Cwm Lc has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 36,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 1,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 12,702 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 10,468 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,675 shares to 74,017 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 12,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN).