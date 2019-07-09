Trimas (TRS) Share Price Declined While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut by $997,500 Its Holding; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Aperio Group Has Lifted Its Position

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 12,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,510 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94 million, up from 113,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.83. About 1.16M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 33,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,124 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 235,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 88,737 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 9.93% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS); 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 13,607 shares to 549,526 shares, valued at $60.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 28,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,625 shares, and cut its stake in Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Co reported 2,180 shares. Banbury Ptnrs Lc reported 249,821 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 250,987 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Inc holds 18,758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 29,188 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 74,190 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Maverick Capital Limited accumulated 51,650 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 7,584 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Brinker holds 0.03% or 8,777 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,195 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corp has 1 shares. 255,036 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.29% or 33,026 shares. Private Ocean Lc invested in 19 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,675 shares to 74,017 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) by 192,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Endava Plc.

Analysts await TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRS’s profit will be $22.92 million for 15.28 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by TriMas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.