Trimas Corp. (TRS) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Decreased Position by $1.46 Million; Mts Systems (MTSC) Holder Tributary Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $3.06 Million as Stock Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Trimas Corp. (TRS) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 48,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.72M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.08M, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Trimas Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 144,868 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 9.93% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS); 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 56,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,405 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37M, up from 390,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 78,221 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA

Analysts await TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRS’s profit will be $22.84 million for 15.55 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by TriMas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 405,548 shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $399.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

More notable recent TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Awards from Airbus, Boeing and Embraer – Business Wire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “No rush to crush: Brazil sugar ops continue to lag previous season – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TriMas Announces Headquarters Relocation Nasdaq:TRS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 25, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 35,235 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.02% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Vanguard Grp accumulated 4.13 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 281,045 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. James Inv Incorporated owns 25,540 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 2,019 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 97,094 shares in its portfolio. 185 are owned by Moody Financial Bank Trust Division. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 6,513 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 295,053 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). 26,924 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 15,200 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 37,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,877 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does MTS Systems Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MTSC) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2.4%; Regional Health Properties Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PAAS Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 05/29/2019: ELTK,CY,PLUG,WDAY – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,594 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement System. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% or 1.87 million shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management owns 1.27M shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank owns 27,368 shares. 33,439 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 72,924 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Envestnet Asset Management holds 33,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 909,119 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsr stated it has 0.11% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 16,419 shares. State Street Corporation holds 500,419 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).