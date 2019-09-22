Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Both Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trilogy Metals Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trilogy Metals Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% are Trilogy Metals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Taseko Mines Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7% Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc. has 23.7% stronger performance while Taseko Mines Limited has -2.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Trilogy Metals Inc. beats Taseko Mines Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.